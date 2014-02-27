Liga MX Preview: America desperate for victory

The 11-time league champions and Clausura winners in 2013, America have suffered three straight league losses to be sitting fifth ahead of their trip to Monterrey on Saturday.



Mohamed replaced now-Mexico coach Miguel Herrera at the end of the previous campaign but has struggled to get the most out of a side who lost the Apertura final to Leon.



Goals have been an issue in their losing run with just one in the past three matches and America need to improve at Monterrey.



Luis Gabriel Rey and Raul Jimenez have scored six of America's eight goals – in as many league games – this season.



Monterrey, who climbed away from the bottom of the table with a 1-0 win at Atlas last time out, will fancy their chances at home.



Cruz Azul, three points clear at the top and 10 ahead of America, are the only unbeaten side left ahead of their clash at home to Toluca.



It shapes as being a bigger clash for the visitors, who must avoid defeat if they want to stay in touch with the high-flying leaders.



Marco Fabian and Mauro Formica (four league goals each) have been in fine form for Cruz Azul, while Toluca have firepower of their own in Pablo Velazquez (five).



Third-placed Pumas UNAM host the side just below them on the table in Pachuca on Sunday with both hoping the top two play out a draw.



Struggling Tigres UANL travel to Guadalajara and seventh-placed Leon will be hoping for a strong result at Chiapas.



Santos Laguna host battlers Atlas, Queretaro travel to Puebla, Tijuana visit bottom side Veracruz and Morelia take on Atlante.