Ligue 1 Deadline Day: Martial's United move edges closer

Monaco striker Anthony Martial left France's national team training camp at Clairefontaine on deadline day as he sought to complete a surprise move to Manchester United.

The 19-year-old emerged as a candidate to help solve United's striking woes in the aftermath of Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Swansea City.

And, while news of the potential switch came as a shock to many given Martial's lack of experience, the French Football Federation confirmed the forward had been given permission to "travel to England to sign a contract with Manchester United".

While the deadline is due to shut in France on Monday, Premier League clubs have a further 24 hours to conclude their business and Chelsea are said to be keen on Nantes defender Papy Djilobodji.

The 27-year-old is into the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 club and could join Martial in England's top flight, with the centre-back reportedly due for a medical with the Premier League champions.

Further reports in France suggest Marseille could be busy as they seek to bolster new coach Michel's squad.

As well as Tottenham winger Erik Lamela and Porto defender Rolando, the south-coast club are thought to be interested in Toulouse forward Wissam Ben Yedder.

Marseille look set to lose midfielder Mario Lemina as he arrived for a medical in Turin prior to an expected move to Juventus, while Axel Ngando's switch to Bastia from Rennes was confirmed.