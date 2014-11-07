Ligue 1 Preview: PSG v Marseille

The Sweden captain was back in training in the build-up to this weekend's Ligue 1 clash and while a start is unlikely, it would not be a surprise to see coach Laurent Blanc use the talisman off the bench.

A heel injury has kept Ibrahimovic sidelined in recent weeks - he last featured for the French champions in a 1-1 draw with Lyon in September.

But his potential return comes at a good time for PSG, who sit second, four points adrift of leaders Marseille.

No side in Ligue 1 has drawn more games this season than PSG - who have had to share the points on six occasions - but they will hope for all three when Marcelo Bielsa's men visit the French capital.

On Ibrahimovic's fitness, Blanc is quoted as saying in The Guardian: "Things have been evolving very well over the last few days.

"I think we're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now. We've seen some very positive signs.

"He has started joining in training and he's been doing some running. He hasn't lost that much fitness in cardiovascular terms.

"If things continue to improve over the next few days, anything is possible."

PSG have won their last five matches in all competitions, with the latest coming in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Edinson Cavani's first-minute goal was enough for PSG to see off APOEL 1-0 in Paris and ensure the hosts reached the competition's last 16 with two group matches to spare.

Captain Thiago Silva realised the importance of that win, but feels Marseille will present a much tougher test.

"We're very happy [at securing Champions League progression]," he said.

"But we have another tough game on Sunday. I think it will be even tougher than [the APOEL] game…but we have a lot of confidence at the moment and the support of our fans behind us."

PSG saw off another rival - Bordeaux - 3-0 at home last month with Lucas Moura netting twice.

Blanc's men will target a repeat performance, but will be without suspended pair Thiago Motta and Gregory van der Wiel.

Without any European commitments, Marseille will be fresher heading into Sunday's match, beating Lens 2-1 last time out to end a run of two straight losses.

Andre-Pierre Gignac is Ligue 1's joint top-scorer with 10 goals, but has not netted in his last three outings.

Bielsa would dearly love Gignac to return to scoring form as Marseille look to end a five-match losing streak against PSG.

Of those defeats, three came in the 2012-13 season as PSG knocked them out of both the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue.