Ligue 2's final-day promotion battle could be the one to beat all promotion battles
The title races in Europe's top five divisions are all concluded, but something dramatic is going down in France's second tier.
Six (six!) teams enter the final day of the season with a chance of winning the Ligue 2 title, and can secure their place in the top flight alongside the likes of PSG, Monaco and Lyon.
Strasbourg are currently in pole position on 64 points; Amiens and Troyes are joint-second on 63 points, with Lens and Brest on 62. Nimes face the biggest challenge on 61 points.
The top two teams will be guaranteed automatic promotion, while the third-placed side go into a play-off against the Ligue 1 team occupying the relegation play-off spot (currently Lorient going into the final day).
The fixtures all kick off at 7:30pm on Friday night. The drama!
- Brest (5th) vs Ajaccio (13th)
- Laval (20th) vs Nimes (6th)
- Lens (4th) vs Niort (10th)
- Reims (7th) vs Amiens (2nd)
- Sochaux (11th) vs Troyes (3rd)
- Strasbourg (1st) vs Bourg en Bresse (14th)
Below are the permutations (deep breath, and keep up).
- Strasbourg have to match the best result achieved by the five clubs below them in order to win the title.
- If Amiens win and Strasbourg draw or lose, they are champions.
- Amiens can also be champions if Strasbourg lose and they draw, while no club below them wins.
- Due to inferior goal difference, Troyes have to win and both Strasbourg and Amiens have to draw or lose in order for them to win the title.
- Lens will win the title if they win and the three clubs above them lose or draw.
- Brest and Nimes must hope the teams above them lose in order for them to stand a chance of winning the crown.
So, um... a lot to play for then.
- Dutch side Den Bosch introduce 'pay per point' season ticket for next season
- Video: China U19 player bags brilliant bicycle kick against Hungary
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.