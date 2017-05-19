Ligue 2's final-day promotion battle could be the one to beat all promotion battles

Six (six!) teams enter the final day of the season with a chance of winning the Ligue 2 title, and can secure their place in the top flight alongside the likes of PSG, Monaco and Lyon.

Strasbourg are currently in pole position on 64 points; Amiens and Troyes are joint-second on 63 points, with Lens and Brest on 62. Nimes face the biggest challenge on 61 points.

The top two teams will be guaranteed automatic promotion, while the third-placed side go into a play-off against the Ligue 1 team occupying the relegation play-off spot (currently Lorient going into the final day).

The fixtures all kick off at 7:30pm on Friday night. The drama!

Brest ( 5th ) vs Ajaccio (13th)

) vs Ajaccio (13th) Laval (20th) vs Nimes ( 6th )

) Lens ( 4th ) vs Niort (10th)

) vs Niort (10th) Reims (7th) vs Amiens ( 2nd )

) Sochaux (11th) vs Troyes ( 3rd )

) Strasbourg (1st) vs Bourg en Bresse (14th)

Below are the permutations (deep breath, and keep up).

- Strasbourg have to match the best result achieved by the five clubs below them in order to win the title.

- If Amiens win and Strasbourg draw or lose, they are champions.

- Amiens can also be champions if Strasbourg lose and they draw, while no club below them wins.

- Due to inferior goal difference, Troyes have to win and both Strasbourg and Amiens have to draw or lose in order for them to win the title.

- Lens will win the title if they win and the three clubs above them lose or draw.

- Brest and Nimes must hope the teams above them lose in order for them to stand a chance of winning the crown.

So, um... a lot to play for then.

