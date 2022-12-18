Lionel Messi breaks several records in World Cup 2022 final for Argentina vs France
Argentina captain Lionel Messi has set a number of new records in Sunday's World Cup 2022 final against France in Qatar
Lionel Messi has set a number of new records in Argentina's World Cup final meeting with France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.
The Argentina captain announced before the game that this would be his last fixture at a World Cup in what is his fifth time playing the global tournament.
And this is his 26th World Cup match overall, which takes him past Germany great Lothar Matthaus, who played 25 games in the tournament.
Messi has also broken Paolo Maldini's record for most minutes at a World Cup (2,216), surpassing that mark in the 23rd minute.
That same minute, he also became the first player in World Cup history to net in every knockout round, having previously been unable to do so in his previous appearances in the tournament with Argentina.
And in the process, he has set a new record for goal contributions at World Cups (20), having scored 12 goals and assisted another eight overall.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.