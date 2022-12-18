Lionel Messi breaks several records in World Cup 2022 final for Argentina vs France

Lionel Messi has set a number of new records in Argentina's World Cup final meeting with France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

The Argentina captain announced before the game that this would be his last fixture at a World Cup in what is his fifth time playing the global tournament.

And this is his 26th World Cup match overall, which takes him past Germany great Lothar Matthaus, who played 25 games in the tournament.

Messi has also broken Paolo Maldini's record for most minutes at a World Cup (2,216), surpassing that mark in the 23rd minute.

That same minute, he also became the first player in World Cup history to net in every knockout round, having previously been unable to do so in his previous appearances in the tournament with Argentina.

And in the process, he has set a new record for goal contributions at World Cups (20), having scored 12 goals and assisted another eight overall.