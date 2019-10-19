Lionel Messi admits that it will be “complicated” for Barcelona to sign Neymar next summer

Lionel Messi has claimed that several people within the Barcelona hierarchy do not want the club to re-sign Neymar.

The Brazil international joined PSG for a world-record fee of £198m in 2017, but expressed a desire to leave the Ligue 1 champions in the summer.

Barcelona and Real Madrid were both heavily linked with the former Santos star, but PSG stood firm and refused to sell one of their key players unless their asking price was met.

Although Neymar has now returned to the fold at the Parc des Princes, he is expected to again seek a move away at the end of the campaign.

Barcelona may renew their interest in the 27-year-old, but Messi believes re-signing Neymar will be far from straightforward.

“First, because it is difficult to get out of there [PSG] and second because of how he left here,” the Argentinian told Perros de la Calle when asked why he felt it would be tough for the Blaugrana to pull off a deal.

“There are people in the club and members who don't want him to come back. If it is at the sporting level, Neymar is one of the best in the world and it would be great for us, but the other part is also understandable. We talk often, we have a group: Ney, Luis [Suarez] and me, nothing more.”

Messi also revealed that his young son Thiago wants to follow his father into professional football.

“The world of football is very complicated,” he added. “He is seven years old; he has to enjoy football. If afterwards he plays professionally, we will have to see.”

Barcelona will do battle with Eibar when La Liga resumes on Saturday following the international break.

