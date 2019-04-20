Jordi Alba News and Features

Date of birth: March 21, 1989

Instagram: @jordialbaoficial

Club(s): Cornella, Valencia, Gimnastic (loan), Barcelona

Country: Spain

Signing fee: £12.1 million

Was released by Barcelona as a youth player for being too small before playing for Cornella and Valencia. Returned to the Nou Camp in 2012 and has won 14 major honours, including five La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey four times and the Champions League in 2015. Helped Spain win Euro 2012, being named in the Team of the Tournament, and also featured in the World Cup in 2014 and 2018.