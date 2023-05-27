Lionel Messi's goal seals Ligue 1 title for Paris Saint-Germain with draw at Strasbourg
The Argentine attacker is set to leave this summer, but helped the Parisian club to their fifth French title in six seasons on Saturday
Lionel Messi's second-half goal away to Strasbourg saw Paris Saint-Germain claim the point they needed to wrap up the Ligue 1 title on Saturday evening.
Following a goalless first half, the Argentine attacker opened the scoring as he converted from a Kylian Mbappe pass just short of the hour mark.
Former Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia striker Kevin Gameiro levelled with 11 minutes left, but PSG held on for a point which means they are four clear of second-placed Lens with just one match remaining.
Lens beat Ajaccio 3-0 in their match and are eight points ahead of Marseille in third, but their impressive run of results has not been quite enough for the northern outfit to catch PSG.
It is PSG's 11th Ligue 1 title in total and a fifth in sixth season for the Parisians, with only two of those won prior to the QSI takeover in 2011.
FRENCH CHAMPIONS 2022-2023 🏆❤️💙✨ #𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲𝐈𝐬𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐈𝐧𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 pic.twitter.com/N0NZBc13HTMay 27, 2023
For Messi, it is a 43th career trophy and that total sees the World Cup winner draw level with former Barcelona team-mate Dani Alves as the game's most decorated player.
The Argentine is expected to leave PSG in the next few weeks after two seasons at the Parc des Princes.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
