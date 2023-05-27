Lionel Messi's goal seals Ligue 1 title for Paris Saint-Germain with draw at Strasbourg

Lionel Messi's second-half goal away to Strasbourg saw Paris Saint-Germain claim the point they needed to wrap up the Ligue 1 title on Saturday evening.

Following a goalless first half, the Argentine attacker opened the scoring as he converted from a Kylian Mbappe pass just short of the hour mark.

Former Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia striker Kevin Gameiro levelled with 11 minutes left, but PSG held on for a point which means they are four clear of second-placed Lens with just one match remaining.

Lens beat Ajaccio 3-0 in their match and are eight points ahead of Marseille in third, but their impressive run of results has not been quite enough for the northern outfit to catch PSG.

It is PSG's 11th Ligue 1 title in total and a fifth in sixth season for the Parisians, with only two of those won prior to the QSI takeover in 2011.

For Messi, it is a 43th career trophy and that total sees the World Cup winner draw level with former Barcelona team-mate Dani Alves as the game's most decorated player.

The Argentine is expected to leave PSG in the next few weeks after two seasons at the Parc des Princes.