Liverpool close in on Turkish midfielder – but fans won’t get to see him for another year

Turkish outlet Fanatik reports that the 20-year-old has attracted the attention of big clubs across Europe after an impressive 2018/19 campaign.

Liverpool are said to be in the running to sign him and are set to make an approach in the next few days, but they are aware that he is unlikely to be awarded a work permit.

To get around the problem, the Anfield club intend to send him back to Trabzonspor on loan next season after completing a permanent move.

Omur’s deal with the Turkish outfit expires in 2022 and while the club’s president Ahmet Agaoglu has insisted the youngster isn’t for sale, he could be tempted by the structure of this deal.

