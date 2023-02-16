Liverpool and Everton charged by FA for 'mass confrontation' in Merseyside derby

Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Everton (opens in new tab) have been charged by the FA after players from both sides clashed in a 'mass confrontation' during Monday night's Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp's hosts ran out 2-0 winners against their local rivals, but there were unsavoury scenes towards the end of the game at Anfield, in an incident sparked by a coming together between Reds defender Andy Robertson and Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

After being flagged offside, Robertson kicked the ball away, prompting Pickford to retaliate. That flashpoint then spilled over into a more extensive clash along the touchline, with substitutes from each team getting involved.

An FA statement released on Thursday read (opens in new tab):

"Liverpool and Everton have been charged following a mass confrontation during the 86th minute of their Premier League match on Monday 13 February.

"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour. Liverpool and Everton have until Monday 20 February to provide responses to their charges."

Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo were on the scoresheet as Liverpool ended a run of four Premier League matches without a win, putting them within nine points of the top four.

As for Everton, their first defeat under new manager Sean Dyche meant that they remain in the bottom three.