Liverpool and Everton fans united in tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel at Goodison Park
Everton and Liverpool fans united at Goodison Park in the Meseryside derby on Saturday in a tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Fans of Everton and Liverpool came together on Saturday in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park with a minute's applause for Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
The nine-year-old was tragically shot and killed in Liverpool on August 22 and her mother was also injuried in the shocking attack as she tried to prevent the gunman from entering their family home.
Gun and knife crime has been on the rise in the city in recent times and ahead of the Premier League clash at Goodison, Liverpool supporters' union Spirit of Shankly and the Everton Fans' Forum issued a joint statement asking those attending to take part in a minute's applause.
"Enough is enough. Our city in unity," both Everton and Liverpool tweeted during the first half of the game on Saturday.
Enough is enough. Our city in unity.💙❤️
Those words echoed the statement released ahead of the match and showed a red and blue banner which was raised after nine minutes, when the applause began.
A picture of the youngster was also shown on the big screen at Goodison Park. "In loving memory of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 2013-2022," it read.
Enough is enough.Our city in unity 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/Sk54EYVqwrSeptember 3, 2022
Olivia's killer is still at large, with CCTV footage released by the police earlier this week in the hope the gunman will be apprehended.
"It is time for our comminity – blue and red – to come together once again," the two supporters' groups said in their statement ahead of the match.
"If you know anything or have any information, please let the authorities know. Keeping quiet is not an option."
