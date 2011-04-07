Liverpool announce tour of Asia

The Premier League side will play one match in Guangzhou, China, then travel to Kuala Lumpur before playing their final fixture in Seoul.

"Whenever we go to Asia, the fans are always amazing," Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard said on the club website.

"The supporters over there are fanatical about Liverpool and it's great that we can give so many of them a chance to come and watch the team play."

Liverpool, who have a large Asian fanbase, toured the continent in 2009, playing matches in Singapore and Thailand.

"The last tour in 2009 was a real success and we're delighted that we are returning this summer," said the club's managing director Ian Ayre.