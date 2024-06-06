Liverpool boss Arne Slot confident of signing €60m Mohamed Salah replacement: report
Liverpool will look to sign a successor to Mohamed Salah this season and have identified a highly-rated young winger
New Liverpool boss Arne Slot is getting his feet under the table at Anfield this week after he officially began work as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement on Monday.
The Dutchman has been joined at the club by a new sporting director in Richard Hughes as the Liverpool begin the post-Klopp era.
Changes are also likely on the pitch, with players set to come and go as the new regime look to shape the squad in their image.
One player with a question mark over his future is Mohamed Salah, who is about to enter the final year of his current deal at Anfield. The Egyptian will turn 32 next weekend and has been the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League on several occasions in the past 12 months.
Regardless of whether Salah and Liverpool snub this interest this summer or not, the club will be well aware that they need to find a long-term replacement to the Reds talisman and Slot and company are believed to have a player in mind.
According to Football Insider, PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko is seen as a suitable replacement who ticks the boxes of the club’s transfer policy.
The 21-year-old winger is currently preparing for Belgium’s Euro 2024 tilt after netting 14 goals and providing 14 assists during PSV’s Eredivisie-winning campaign this season and the report adds that Slot is ‘confident’ of signing the player.
PSV are said to be looking for a fee of between €50million and €60million for the winger, with Liverpool believed to be happy to meet that price.
