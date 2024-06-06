Liverpool boss Arne Slot confident of signing €60m Mohamed Salah replacement: report

Liverpool will look to sign a successor to Mohamed Salah this season and have identified a highly-rated young winger

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot is getting his feet under the table at Anfield this week after he officially began work as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement on Monday. 

The Dutchman has been joined at the club by a new sporting director in Richard Hughes as the Liverpool begin the post-Klopp era. 

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.