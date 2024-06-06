Two Liverpool players cut from England Euro 2024 squad

Two Liverpool players have been cut from the England Euro 2024 squad, according to reports.

Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah have both been omitted from the final England squad, following reports of James Maddison being the first to suffer the axe ahead of the UEFA deadline to submit 26-man squads on Friday. Tottenham midfielder Maddison has already left the camp, as per the Mail.

Liverpool pair Jones and Quansah were outside bets to be among the final 26, with both players named on the England bench against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night. Now, it appears neither will be heading to the Euros.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool celebrates with teammate Jarell Quansah (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

England face Iceland ahead of Friday's squad deadline of 11pm before their Euro 2024 fixtures begin on June 16, with Serbia up first for the Three Lions.

Jones, Quansah and Maddison all being dropped from contention whittles Southgate's group down to 30 from the original 33, with four more England stars set to face disappointment in the coming days. Already, the likes of Marcus Rashford, Ben Chilwell and Jordan Henderson have been overlooked.

James Maddison has also been left out of the squad (Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Curtis Jones is yet to represent England's senior side, with his first call-up coming last month for the pre-Euros friendlies; he was, however, a member of the European under-21 Championship winners of last year. Quansah, meanwhile, won the 2022 under-19 Euros with England. He is also uncapped by Southgate.

Euro 2024 begins on July 14, as hosts Germany open the tournament in Group A against Scotland.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More England and Euro 2024 stories

Fancy yourself as a true England fan? Take our quiz naming all of England's pre-tournament friendly opponents since 2010! Or find out about Harry Kane’s cheeky touchline request that made Gareth Southgate smile. Finally, find out where to watch Euro 2024 in London ahead of the summer's big tournament.