Two Liverpool players cut from England Euro 2024 squad

The England Euro 2024 squad is taking shape, with two Liverpool stars among the latest casualties of Gareth Southgate's preen

Two Liverpool players have been cut from the England Euro 2024 squad, according to reports. 

Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah have both been omitted from the final England squad, following reports of James Maddison being the first to suffer the axe ahead of the UEFA deadline to submit 26-man squads on Friday. Tottenham midfielder Maddison has already left the camp, as per the Mail

