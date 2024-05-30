Liverpool ‘prepare’ bid for England international as Arne Slot looks to upgrade Darwnin Nunez: report

By
published

Liverpool are in the market for a replacement for under-firing Darwin Nunez and Arne Slot has already identified a player who would be an ideal suitor

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot of Feyenoord Rotterdam looks on prior to the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and Go Ahead Eagles at Feyenoord Stadium on May 14, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot sees Ollie Watkins as the ideal buy (Image credit: NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing to bid for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins in quest to upgrade Darwin Nunez, according to reports. 

Though the striker recently extended his contract with Villa, Arne Slot is hopeful of landing the Premier League forward who scored 27 goals across all competitions last season.

Jacque Talbot
Jacque Talbot

Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.