Liverpool boss Arne Slot picks his favourite pundit in brilliant CBS interview

Liverpool beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night in a statement win as the Reds scored four second-half goals, including a Luis Diaz hat-trick, to make it 14 wins from their first 16 games under new manager Arne Slot.

The Liverpool manager was therefore in a great mood as he joined the famous CBS Champions League crew of Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry, Micah Richards and presenter Kate Scott.

The Dutchman was welcomed onto the show by the ever-enthusiastic Richards saying “Arne my man!” Slot then went on to discuss his similarities to Klopp, his favourite pundit on the show and the Anfield atmosphere.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot picks Kate Scott and Thierry Henry as his favourites

Micah Richards may have been hoping for a nomination himself when he asked Slot who his favourite on the regular Champions League show was, but the Liverpool manager had the studio in stitches when he snubbed Richards, Carragher and Henry with his initial reply.

Slot joked: “You want the honest answer – Kate of course.”

He then proceeded to admit: “From the men, the press officer would tell me to pick the one who plays for Liverpool, but I come from an era where I watched Dennis Bergkamp a lot, for Arsenal, together with Thierry Henry so…”

Henry looked happy to be picked, saying “thank you coach!”

Earlier in the show, Carragher had cheekily asked: “Now you watch the show [Monday Night Football] is it possible I could invite you on at any time, I’m not educated enough to fully understand your ways at the moment so I’d love to get the full rundown.”

Slot then, to Richards and Henry’s amusement, proceeded to tell Carragher that it would be “a bit much,” given the ex-Liverpool player had invited him to a charity breakfast earlier this week.

“We pay very well,” Carragher retorted, clearly seeing the funny side of the rejection, whilst Richards jokingly labelled his colleague as a “pest” for the request.

Slot also admitted that it was nice to experience the Anfield atmosphere picking the players up and that he’d watched Carragher’s presentation on Liverpool’s five-minute onslaught against Brighton.

Slot said: “Most of the time in your [Carragher’s] career you’ve been right, but in this situation maybe you weren’t informed well enough about what I like as well, I like a high press just as much as Jurgen liked it.”