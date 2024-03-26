Kate Abdo's boyfriend warns 'obnoxious' Jamie Carragher that if he upsets presenter again 'I'll show up in a physical manner’

Kate Abdo's boyfriend Malik Scott has publicly told Jamie Carragher he will "turn up in a physical manner" if the ex-Liverpool defender upsets the presenter again.

Scott's comments come following comments made by Carragher during CBS Sports' live coverage of the Champions League on Tuesday 12 March, when Arsenal beat Porto on penalties to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

While Carragher wore an Arsenal shirt, at the request of Bukayo Saka, he suggested that Thierry Henry and Abdo could both take turns with the jersey later in the show. Abdo, though, a Manchester United fan, dismissed that idea, stating: "I'm loyal - to Manchester United, thank you very much."

Carragher, though, retorted: "You're not loyal to Malik."

Carragher made a joke live on air that has since backfired (Image credit: CBS Sports/Paramount+)

But now Malik Scott - a former professional boxer and now the coach of heavyweight Deontay Wilder - has responded, calling Carragher "obnoxious" for failing to realise how the supposed joke would go down live on air.



“Jamie Carragher’s - what's the word - obnoxiousness and his lack of knowing how to read the room works sometimes, that time it just didn't work," Scott told Lord Ping. "But sometimes it works and it plays off into a good joke, then someone else on the panel will play off that and it rolls off good on camera. But that wasn't a good one Jamie, so you have to watch it really from now on because once Kate gets irritated, I get irritated and it makes me want to show up.”

Malik Scott (right) now trains Deontay Wilder (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was a very minute thing, but her being irritated by it a little bit is what really got to me. Him just saying it and being that guy who always makes those picking at you jokes wasn't really a big deal to me at all. It's only a big deal if Kate is upset.

"If Kate gets upset then it's a really big deal to me and I'll give him a call and if he doesn't pick up my call, then I’ll show up in a physical manner so we can talk like men, so that's not something you should continue to do. But I think Jamie apologised, not just to Kate but to the team, and one thing you can't do is knock a man who admits he was wrong. In that regard I have high respect for him.”

