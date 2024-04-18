Ex-Liverpool star says Mohamed Salah 'tried to quit' - and will this summer

Mohamed Salah has been told that this summer would be the ‘perfect’ time to end his Liverpool career by a former Anfield star.

Speculation over the Egyptian’s future at Liverpool is again beginning to mount following interest from Saudi Arabia over the past 12 months.

This is said to have included a £200million from the Saudi Pro League earlier this season, but with just over a year remaining on his current deal, Liverpool’s window in which to cash in on the 31-year-old is quickly closing.

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Jurgen Klopp calling time on his Liverpool tenure at the end of the season, former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes that now is the time for Salah to also say his goodbyes.

“If the right offer comes then I think Salah will leave because I think he was actually trying to leave last summer,” the Spaniard told Grosvenor Sport. “They were offered something like £200 million for him last summer and that was a real offer!

“When you get an offer like that, usually it means there is already an agreement between the player and the club. I think Salah had already agreed to go and I believe that he will finally go to Saudi Arabia this summer.

“Jurgen Klopp is leaving so it is the perfect time for Salah to go. There is a new cycle happening at Liverpool and lots of changes, so it is perfect for him. This will likely be the final big contract of his career, so I think he’ll leave for Saudi Arabia.”

Despite this call from Enrique for Salah to end his time with the club, the forward remains a crucial part of the Reds’ current title charge, having netted 17 goals in 26 Premier League appearances so far this term, while also serving up nine assists.

Replacing him, therefore, would not be straightforward, but Enrique would go on to name three potential replacements.

Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty)

“Mohammed Kudus is someone that I think could be a replacement for Salah,” continued the former Newcastle United man.

“Even last summer I would have said that and now of course he is playing really well for West Ham. You could also throw in someone like Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace, but there aren’t really any obvious replacements out there.

“Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich is a possibility because he is in a bit of a situation with his contract there at the moment. He is the kind of name that they need to bring in and he could be an option.”

