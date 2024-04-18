FIFA's revamped Club World Cup in tatters after Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona omissions

Manchester City's players look on after their UEFA Champions League exit.

"The positive impact this will have on clubs is going to be huge."

Those were the words ushered by former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, as FIFA announced its recent plans to revitalise their Club World Cup tournament that takes place every four years.

Not set to come into fruition until 2025, this year's crazy UEFA Champions League campaign has thrown a proverbial spanner in the works, with some of Europe's elite sides now set to miss out.

WATCH | Why Manchester United Could Be BANNED From Next Season's Champions League

After a dramatic round of quarter-final ties, Barcelona are the next powerhouse to have been condemned to their own non-inclusions, after losing to PSG at the last eight stage.

Fellow English giants Manchester United and Liverpool failed to make it into Europe's elite footballing club competition last season and therefore automatically miss out too.

Arsenal have also red-penned a potential place, after losing to Bayern Munich in a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Atletico Madrid secured their place despite crashing out of the Champions League, however, due to their co-efficient ranking, which is currently higher than reigning Spanish champions Barcelona.

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan looks dejected after his side crashing out of the UEFA Champions League. (Image credit: Getty Images)

AC Milan won't be there either nor will a then 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo with Saudi outfit Al-Nassr.

Gianni Infantino's ambitious aims for the tournament came after lucrative new sponsorship and broadcast deals were drawn up for the 2025 tournament set to take place in the United States. Nothing is yet to be confirmed.

“It’s hard to see it cutting through, to be honest,” said David Murray, a sports-rights consultant. “By bringing in all those (extra) teams, you might get a few decent games, but it still has the feel of a pre-season tournament rather than a major event. It’s then not helped by the fact you’re missing three of the four biggest names in club football.

“With the best will in the world, Manchester City and Chelsea aren’t Manchester United and Liverpool when it comes to global prominence, and Barcelona are also a massive miss. Apart from the semis and the final, are people really going to be interested?”

A tough sell indeed, it remains to be seen whether Infantino's plans begin to come to fruition later down the line.

More FIFA Club World Cup stories

There are only two European places still up for grabs for the new Club World Cup – and Arsenal could take one of them



FIFA confirm details of new Club World Cup, but tournament is set to create scheduling headaches for Chelsea & Manchester City and 80-game seasons for some players



Real Madrid beat Al Hilal 5-3 in Morocco to win FIFA Club World Cup for fifth time