Liverpool could sign versatile Arne Slot ally after contract deadlock: report

By
published

Liverpool's incoming boss could be joined by a familiar face when arrives on Merseyside

Arne Slot is set to unveiled by Liverpool
Arne Slot is set to unveiled by Liverpool (Image credit: Alamy)

It was a weekend of emotional farewells in both Liverpool and Rotterdam. 

As the Jurgen Klopp era came to an end on Merseyside, Feyenoord fans were saying goodbye to a title-winning boss of their own in Arne Slot, whose next stop is Anfield.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.