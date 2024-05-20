Liverpool star to make big money move as release clause uncovered: report

Liverpool said farewell to Jurgen Klopp on Sunday, as the German’s time at Anfield ended with a victory over Wolves.

As the curtain falls on a successful era on Merseyside, the Reds are now set for a period of change. Arne Slot is due to be announced as the new Liverpool boss imminently, while the club also have a new sporting director on the way in Richard Hughes.

Changes to the playing staff are also inevitable, although Liverpool fans may not welcome one of the latest reports coming from Europe about the future of one of their key players.

Alexis Mac Allister in action for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Reds midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is on a list of potential Real Madrid targets for 2025.

The Argentinian World Cup winner arrived at Liverpool from Brighton last summer in a deal initially worth £35million and was a key part of Klopp’s midfielder this season, turning out 46 times in all competitions, scoring seven times and laying on seven assists.

The 25-year-old is under contract until 2028, but a further report from DSports Radio claims that this deal contains a release clause worth around £60million that Real Madrid are aware of and plan to trigger in 12 months.

Toni Kroos of Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will soon have a gap to fill in midfield, with 38-year-old Luca Modric and 32-year-old Toni Kroos’ contracts both due to expire this summer. The veteran Croatian looks set to sign a one-year extension and reports at the weekend claim Kroos may also pen a short-term deal, but Ancelotti’s need for younger blood in the middle of the pitch is obvious.

Galetti’s report adds that Real Madrid will closely monitor Mac Allister’s performances under Slot next season, with the Argentine set to play in the Champions League for the first time following Liverpool’s third-place finish which sees them return to Europe’s top tournament following a one-year absence.

