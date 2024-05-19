Liverpool given green light for long-awaited bargain transfer: report

Liverpool might just have received a major boost ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Reds are about to enter a new era, with Arne Slot succeeding the departing Jurgen Klopp as manager, and it looks set to be quite a busy off-season of comings and goings at Anfield.

While the emphasis 12 months ago was on rebuilding the midfield, the focus now shifts to making upgrades at the back and in attack – but the Merseyside giants could also be in line to secure a bargain signing in the middle of the park.

Arne Slot is about to swap Feyenoord for Liverpool (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Nice-Matin, Nice star Khephren Thuram, long linked with a move to Anfield, is available for just €15m (£12.8m).

The 23-year-old is the son of World Cup and Euros-winning France legend Lilian Thuram and has been capped once by Les Bleus so far.

Having started out at Monaco, Thuram joined Nice in 2019 and has gone on to make more than 160 appearances for the club from the Cote d'Azur.

Khephren Thuram made his senior international debut in a Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool were strongly rumoured to be interested in Thuram last summer, with Nice said to be holding out for a fee of €40m – which puts into context what a steal he could be in the upcoming transfer window.

The defensive midfielder has just helped his side secure a fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1, earning qualification for next season's Europa League.

A switch to Anfield, however, would see him afforded the opportunity to play Champions League football – something he's not experienced since a handful of appearances as a youngster for Monaco.

