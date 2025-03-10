Liverpool could still make money from Trent Alexander-Arnold departure, thanks to key FIFA rule change: report

Liverpool might still receive a transfer fee for Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite the fact he looks set to join Real Madrid upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

With less than six months remaining on his Liverpool deal, Trent Alexander-Arnold is free to negotiate with clubs outside of England over a potential pre-contract agreement in the summer window. Reports have continuously linked the right-back with Real Madrid, with discussions ongoing over a potential deal.

Liverpool even rejected a £20m offer from Real Madrid for Alexander-Arnold in January, in what seemed like the Reds' final opportunity to generate some cash for their academy product. A FIFA rule change, however, could still see Liverpool raise some funds from Alexander-Arnold's potential departure.

Alexander-Arnold's contract at Anfield is due to expire on June 30, leaving him a free agent from July 1 and able to join whoever he wants from that point. But while the official transfer window doesn't open until that date, either, the new Club World Cup has caused FIFA to reconsider a rule change.

Indeed, with the 2025 Club World Cup starting on June 14, FIFA is set to allow clubs involved in the tournament to make transfers in an interim period, starting on June 1 and running for 10 days. Clubs can also extend contracts outside of the traditional registration period due to the scheduled July 13 date for the final.

With Real Madrid competing in the Club World Cup, the Express is reporting that Los Blancos are keen on adding Alexander-Arnold to their squad ahead of the tournament.

Liverpool aren't expected to command a major transfer fee for Alexander-Arnold, considering his contract will expire just 16 days before the tournament kicks off, but the report suggests that some cash is seen as better than nothing at Anfield.

Having joined the Liverpool academy 20 years ago as a six-year-old, any money Liverpool are able to bring in for Alexander-Arnold will represent pure profit, notwithstanding the fact he has won every trophy possible during his nine seasons in the first team.

In FourFourTwo's view, it would make sense for Liverpool to sell Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid for as much money as possible if it looks certain that he would move to the Bernabeu upon the expiry of his contract anyway.

Real Madrid are set to face Pachucha, Al Hilal and Red Bull Salzburg during the group stages in America of the Club World Cup.