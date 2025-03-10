Liverpool could still make money from Trent Alexander-Arnold departure, thanks to key FIFA rule change: report

By
published

Liverpool can still generate some cash if Trent Alexander-Arnold joins Real Madrid when his contract expires this summer

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in action against Manchester City
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool might still receive a transfer fee for Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite the fact he looks set to join Real Madrid upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

With less than six months remaining on his Liverpool deal, Trent Alexander-Arnold is free to negotiate with clubs outside of England over a potential pre-contract agreement in the summer window. Reports have continuously linked the right-back with Real Madrid, with discussions ongoing over a potential deal.

Liverpool even rejected a £20m offer from Real Madrid for Alexander-Arnold in January, in what seemed like the Reds' final opportunity to generate some cash for their academy product. A FIFA rule change, however, could still see Liverpool raise some funds from Alexander-Arnold's potential departure.

Liverpool can still make money from Trent Alexander-Arnold departure

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Arne Slot manager / head coach of Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield on February 16, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Trent with his Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexander-Arnold's contract at Anfield is due to expire on June 30, leaving him a free agent from July 1 and able to join whoever he wants from that point. But while the official transfer window doesn't open until that date, either, the new Club World Cup has caused FIFA to reconsider a rule change.

Indeed, with the 2025 Club World Cup starting on June 14, FIFA is set to allow clubs involved in the tournament to make transfers in an interim period, starting on June 1 and running for 10 days. Clubs can also extend contracts outside of the traditional registration period due to the scheduled July 13 date for the final.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract in the summer

Could this be Trent's final season at Anfield? (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Real Madrid competing in the Club World Cup, the Express is reporting that Los Blancos are keen on adding Alexander-Arnold to their squad ahead of the tournament.

Liverpool aren't expected to command a major transfer fee for Alexander-Arnold, considering his contract will expire just 16 days before the tournament kicks off, but the report suggests that some cash is seen as better than nothing at Anfield.

Having joined the Liverpool academy 20 years ago as a six-year-old, any money Liverpool are able to bring in for Alexander-Arnold will represent pure profit, notwithstanding the fact he has won every trophy possible during his nine seasons in the first team.

Liverpool star and Real Madrid target, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid seems the Liverpool man's most likely destination (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it would make sense for Liverpool to sell Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid for as much money as possible if it looks certain that he would move to the Bernabeu upon the expiry of his contract anyway.

Real Madrid are set to face Pachucha, Al Hilal and Red Bull Salzburg during the group stages in America of the Club World Cup.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

More about stories
Zirkzee and Hojlund have a combined five Premier League goals this season

'I don’t think he’s good enough, passing often goes wrong. We are somewhat limited up front but even then, you have to earn your selection, and I think he doesn’t deserve that now.' Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee slammed by national team manager
Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool have already won one of 'three finals' - with two more to come
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts at half time during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on March 09, 2025 in Manchester, England.

Why Manchester United and Arsenal both showed the same weakness, in 1-1 draw
See more latest
Most Popular
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 9: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United scores 1st goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on March 9, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
Manchester United star admits referee Anthony Taylor helped them in clash with Arsenal
Zirkzee and Hojlund have a combined five Premier League goals this season
'I don’t think he’s good enough, passing often goes wrong. We are somewhat limited up front but even then, you have to earn your selection, and I think he doesn’t deserve that now.' Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee slammed by national team manager
Ruben Amorim looks downcast on the sidelines for Manchester United
'Manchester United look confused about what they're being asked to do - he's certainly not getting the best out of them., I wouldn't bet a single penny on them getting to the next round' Alan Shearer issues damning verdict of Europa League hopes
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Papiss Cisse of Newcastle scores the opening goal despite the efforts from Branislav Ivanovic (L) and John Terry of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on May 2, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
'Pardew showed me a video of Shearer’s goals. Control, bam! Control, turn, bam! I was stunned, then said, "Give me that shirt, I always take number nine"': Newcastle cult hero recalls making confident move upon signing for Magpies 13 years ago
13 October 1993 Rotterdam, World Cup Qualifying match, Netherlands v England, Ronald Koeman scores a goal from a free kick. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)
‘Yes, Ronald Koeman should have been sent off against England in 1993, but David Platt also could have stayed on his feet – that’s never mentioned’ Former Three Lions star on playing in one of the country’s most infamous matches
Kevin Keegan celebrates with teammate John Toshack after scoring a goal for Liverpool
‘I was close, very close, to managing Liverpool. I thought it was done, but they went for Joe Fagan. From there, nothing worked out and I lost my motivation’: Ex-Real Madrid boss reveals missing out on Anfield job
Arsenal footballers in a recording studio in London, UK, to record the single &#039;Good Old Arsenal&#039;, April 1971. They sang the song at the 1971 FA Cup Final in May. From left to right, Sammy Nelson, Peter Marinello, Pat Rice, Geoff Barnett, Bob Wilson, George Armstrong, Ray Kennedy, John Radford and Charlie George. (Photo by Les Lee/Daily Express/Getty Images)
‘When I proposed to my wife, I made it a condition that she learn the words of Good Old Arsenal, released before when we won the Double. She did it, too’: Arsenal legend stipulation he made his partner over famous 1971 Gunners song
Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta La Liga in the Champions League
‘I’m told there was talk about joining Rangers, but I was never tempted by the Premier League. A few minutes at Barca were worth more than anywhere else’: Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta reveals potential transfer away from Camp Nou never interested him
US President Donald Trump waits to speak in Emancipation Hall during inauguration ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Greg Nash / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) with the Rangers crest behind him
‘I was aware of the rumours of Donald Trump buying Rangers – my first sit-down board meeting with him would have been interesting…’ Ally McCoist gives verdict on reports of a high-profile takeover
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues to face struggles at Old Trafford
‘Ruben Amorim needs to be more flexible – the best bosses are able to switch between formations’ Former Manchester United defender voices concerns at manager’s tactics