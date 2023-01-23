Liverpool dealt major setback in pursuit of central midfielder: report

Liverpool don't look like solving their issues in central midfield anytime soon, with Wolves telling the Reds that they have no intention of selling Ruben Neves to them in this January transfer window.

Since returning from the World Cup, Liverpool's need for a central midfielder has exacerbated as results continue to go against them, with Jurgen Klopp continuously tinkering with his selection in an attempt to find the winning formula.

However, that has proven to no avail so far, with Liverpool currently sat ninth in the Premier League. Indeed, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were both dropped for Liverpool's weekend game against Chelsea, with Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago and Naby Keita all preferred in Jurgen Klopp's midfield three.

Reportedly among the list of targets Liverpool wanted to address their issues in the middle of the park included Portuguese playmaker Ruben Neves, but Wolves have told them he won't be moving to Anfield in this window.

According to Football Insider (opens in new tab), Wolves will instead listen to offers for Neves in the summer, when he has just a year remaining on his contract. They previously valued him at £70 million, though that won't be the case anymore as he enters his final year at Molineux.

The west-Midlands side are currently sitting just a place above the relegation zone on goal difference, but, under new manager Julen Lopetegui, their fortunes seem to be turning around.

Wolves have already signed central midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon for around £40 million, with Mario Lemina joining from Nice for around £9.7 million. Despite bolstering their midfield, though, Wolves still don't intend on letting Neves move this month.

Klopp will therefore have to look elsewhere for options, after telling Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group that he needed a new midfielder to compete this season.

While Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Arthur Melo, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho are all options in the centre of the park, it hasn't proven enough so far, with Klopp eager to freshen things up.