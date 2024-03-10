Liverpool denied '100 per cent' late penalty against Manchester City by VAR – what Jurgen Klopp said about incident involving Alexis Mac Allister and Jeremy Doku

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated as what he described as a "100 per cent" penalty appeal went against the Reds in their 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

City substitute Jeremy Doku caught Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister with a high boot late in the teams' title clash at Anfield, but no penalty was given and the game was over a few minutes later.

Speaking after the game, Klopp told BBC Match of the Day: "It was 100 per cent a penalty. They will find an explanation. It was 100 per cent a foul in all areas of the pitch and probably a yellow card.

"All the people with iPads around me were [saying] 'wow, clear'. Maybe they can hide behind the phrase it is not clear and obvious. It is of course a penalty but we didn't get it and that is fine."

However, the German was upbeat after the Reds' positive performance in what will be his final match against City and Guardiola in the Premier League as he prepares to leave the club at the end of the season.

"The most important thing for me is that we can play football like that," he said. "I saw so many sensational performances today."

A win would have taken Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League, but a draw means the Reds are behind Arsenal on goal difference, with City a point back in third with 10 rounds remaining.

Klopp shocked Liverpool players, staff and fans in January when he announced his intention to leave the club after nine seasons in charge at Anfield.

Since then, the German has led Liverpool to the Carabao Cup and the Reds remain in contention for three more trophies – the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League.

