Liverpool edging closer to Mohamed Salah agreement, following breakthrough: report

Fresh details regarding Mohamed Salah's contract fiasco at Liverpool have emerged.

Salah - ranked at No.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League wingers of all time - will see his current deal at Anfield expire in the summer despite enjoying one of his most fruitful seasons for the club.

Arne Slot's side are currently top of the Premier League and the Champions League group-stage table after an impressive start that has seen the Reds lose just once so far. But according to new information, the Egyptian star is now leaning towards remaining on Merseyside this summer.

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool have made 'concrete steps' regarding a contract renewal

Salah has 13 goals to his name already this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to new information from teamTALK, Salah is now leaning towards staying at Liverpool with a two-year extension having been reported.

Salah is said to have 'signalled' his desire to remain with the Reds as he focuses on trying to win the Premier League title for a second time with the club.

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk also states that one of the reasons for this breakthrough is that Salah is keen to stay at Liverpool, given that his ‘great dream’ is to win the Ballon d’Or. Despite having been nominated in the past, it is something that has evaded the 32-year-old's personal trophy cabinet.

Liverpool are said to have made it abundantly clear they wish to keep hold of the former Chelsea man, despite Salah's recent comments to sections of the media following their win at Southampton.

“Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club,” the 32-year-old said back in November. “I’m probably more out than in.”

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this but in the end, it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.”

"I love the fans," he added. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.”

In FourFourTwo's view, it does seem likely Salah will now remain at the club but with the futures of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also to sort, we wouldn't be surprised if there was another twist in the tale.