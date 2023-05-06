Liverpool fans drown out national anthem with boos and jeers as only one player sings

Liverpool fans drowned out the British national anthem at Anfield on Saturday ahead of their Premier League clash at home to Brentford.

There had been opposition from fans at the idea of playing God Save the King at Anfield on the day of King Charles' Coronation, but it was ultimately decided to go ahead with the idea.

Reds supporters previously booed the anthem in their Carabao Cup and FA Cup final appearances last season and it was no surprise to hear a repeat on Saturday.

The reaction is a form of protest against what they perceive as a long-time neglect of the city from the establishment, a feeling which grew stronger following the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

While fans booed and jeered the anthem, which could barely be heard, none of the Reds' starting XI sang along and many of them appeared awkward.

National anthem can barely be heard over the boos and chanting at Anfield 🔊

England midfielder Jordan Henderson, who was among the substitutes, was shown on camera singing along somewhat uneasily to the anthem while his team-mates stayed silent.