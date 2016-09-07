Liverpool flop Jose Enrique joins Real Zaragoza
After just 21 appearances across his final three seasons at Liverpool, Jose Enrique will look to get back on track in Zaragoza.
Second-tier Spanish club Real Zaragoza have signed former Newcastle United and Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique on a free transfer.
The 30-year-old ended a five-year association with Liverpool when the club released him in May.
Jose Enrique made only 21 first-team appearances over the past three campaigns and he has signed a two-year deal with Zaragoza in a bid to reignite his career.
He will be presented to the media on Thursday, with Zaragoza in Copa del Rey action against Valladolid on Wednesday.
OFICIAL | José Enrique se incorpora al Real Zaragoza¡Bienvenido!September 7, 2016
