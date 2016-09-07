Trending

Liverpool flop Jose Enrique joins Real Zaragoza

By

After just 21 appearances across his final three seasons at Liverpool, Jose Enrique will look to get back on track in Zaragoza.

Second-tier Spanish club Real Zaragoza have signed former Newcastle United and Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old ended a five-year association with Liverpool when the club released him in May.

Jose Enrique made only 21 first-team appearances over the past three campaigns and he has signed a two-year deal with Zaragoza in a bid to reignite his career.

He will be presented to the media on Thursday, with Zaragoza in Copa del Rey action against Valladolid on Wednesday.