Liverpool flop Jose Enrique joins Real Zaragoza

Second-tier Spanish club Real Zaragoza have signed former Newcastle United and Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old ended a five-year association with Liverpool when the club released him in May.

Jose Enrique made only 21 first-team appearances over the past three campaigns and he has signed a two-year deal with Zaragoza in a bid to reignite his career.

He will be presented to the media on Thursday, with Zaragoza in Copa del Rey action against Valladolid on Wednesday.