Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham: Free live stream, TV details for Carabao Cup semi final

Spurs' Lucas Bergvall (left) scored the only goal in the first leg

Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday February 6 for what's sure to be a thrilling second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Spurs online, on TV, including details of a free live stream in the UK.

With Tottenham earning a 1-0 win in the first leg in January, the reigning Carabao Cup champions Liverpool have work to do if they're to reach another final.

Tottenham have been dreadful in the Premier League this season, in contrast to league leaders Liverpool, but have been strong in the cup competitions, so it depends which version of Ange Postecoglou's inconsistent Spurs side turns up at Anfield on Thursday evening.

Read on for our guide on how to watch a Liverpool vs Spurs live stream wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Liverpool vs Tottenham Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

• Liverpool vs Tottenham Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET

• Liverpool vs Tottenham Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

• Liverpool vs Tottenham FREE stream: ITVX

• Liverpool vs Tottenham TV & Streaming: ITV, Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Liverpool vs Spurs: Free live stream in the UK

Good news for fans in the UK, you can watch Liverpool vs Spurs for free thanks to ITV, who are showing the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi final on February 6.

Sky Sports is the main UK rights-holder for the EFL Cup but there's an agreement in place to share certain matches with public free-to-air broadcasters. After the first leg of the other semi final between Arsenal and Newcastle was handed to ITV, the same is now happening for the second leg of the clash between Liverpool and Spurs.

Liverpool vs Spurs will be shown on terrestrial television on ITV1, with a live stream available on the ITVX streaming platform – you need to register (and have a TV licence) but don't need to pay. Coverage starts at 7.30pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Sky Sports subscribers who'd rather continue to watch there can enjoy an extra half-hour of build-up from 7pm on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Liverpool vs Spurs, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Spurs vs Liverpool elsewhere in the world

Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham the US

Fans in the US can watch a Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Carabao Cup in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. Subscriptions will also get you Champions League and Europa league soccer.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Spurs in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Spurs on beIN Sports.

You need a subscription to the beIN Connect streaming platform, where prices start from $14.99 a month, but you can currently take advantage of a seven-day free trial.

Kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Friday February 7.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Spurs in New Zealand?

Like in Australia, Liverpool vs Spurs is on beIN Sports in New Zealand.

Subscriptions are priced at $14.99 a month and you also get that seven-day free trial.

Kick-off is at 9am NZDT on Friday February 7.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Spurs in Canada?

In Canada, there will be a Liverpool vs Spurs live stream on DAZN.

Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis, but you do also get Champions League soccer with that.

