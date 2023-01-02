Liverpool have now dropped more Premier League points than in 38 games last season

Liverpool's defeat to Brentford on Monday means the Reds have now dropped more points this season than in their entire Premier League campaign from 2021-22.

Jurgen Klopp's side found themselves 2-0 down at the break in west London and despite pulling a goal back, ended up losing 3-1 in their first fixture of 2023.

The result ends a run of four straight wins for Liverpool in the Premier League and is their fifth defeat in just 16 games in the competition this season.

With four draws as well, the Reds have now dropped 23 points already in 2022-23, which is one more than they let slip last term.

In 2021-22, Liverpool accumulated 92 points out of a possible 114 in their 38 Premier League matches, narrowly missing out on the title to Manchester City.

This season, Klopp's side dropped 23 points in just 17 games and qualifying for the Champions League is now a more realistic target.

Despite their inconsistent form, the Reds are just four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, albeit having played one more match than their fierce rivals.