Liverpool hit 800-goal mark under Jurgen Klopp in 9-0 win over Bournemouth

Liverpool have now scored more than 800 goals under Jurgen Klopp following Saturday's incredible 9-0 win over Bournemouth

Liverpool reached 800 goals in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp during Saturday's  record-equalling 9-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Reds needed just three goals to bring up the 800 mark and did so within half an hour as Trent Alexander-Arnold netted after 28 minutes at Anfield, following earlier strikes from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott.

Klopp's side went on to add a further six goals in a huge victory which equals the three biggest-ever wins in Premier League history: two recorded by Manchester United and one by Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino's two goals against Bournemouth means the Brazilian forward has now scored 100 goals in all competitions for Liverpool.

Saturday's win was Liverpool's first in the Premier League this season, following two draws and a defeat at Manchester United last Monday.

"We had to prove a point," Klopp said. "We had to prove a point for ourselves."

And he added: "It was the perfect football afternoon for us, a lot of different goalscorers, all these kind of things, wonderful goals, fantastic situations and we know we needed something like that."

