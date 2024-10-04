Liverpool icon delivers key Trent Alexander-Arnold contract update

Liverpool's Arne Slot era has got off to a flying start, with Wednesday night's Champions League win over Bologna making it eight wins from the Dutchman's first nine games in charge.

The Reds are sitting at the top of the early Premier League table and the transition from Jurgen Klopp to Slot looks to be going as well as the club could have hoped for.

One blot on Liverpool's copybook however, is the contract situation surrounding key trio Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the trio all in the final year of their contacts.

All three have been key contributors this season, but while Van Dijk and Salah are both well into their 30s meaning succession plans will need to be in place, Alexander-Arnold is approaching his peak years at 25.

If any of this trio make it to January without agreeing fresh terms, they will be able to speak to foreign clubs are a free transfer next summer, with Real Madrid heavily linked with the England international, who FourFourTwo last month ranked as the best right-back in the world.

Alexander-Arnold last month said he wants to captain Liverpool and win trophies, but no update has been forthcoming from the club. However, former Reds favourite Steve McManaman has discussed the ongoing situation for the three players, insisting that while the situation is a 'problem', progress is being made.

The circumstances for Trent and how it’s come, this is well-known,” McManaman said on TNT Sports. “The sporting director and Jurgen [Klopp] leaving, so it’s got to this limbo, of sorts. What’s helping is Virgil and Mo Salah are in the same predicament.

“There’s been a problem within the club that it hasn’t been sorted out sooner. Hopefully, it won’t be hard for the three of them – particularly Trent – to get it all sorted amicably.

“I know they’ve all been talking in the club. I’ve been talking to the players, so it’s well on the way, the club won’t say anything until it’s signed, sealed and delivered.”

Liverpool will also be buoyed by a report that Alexander-Arnold's chief suitors Real Madrid are now eyeing alternative targets. CaughtOffside claim that the European Champions are now eyeing Spurs defender Pedro Porro, with Manchester United's Diogo Dalot and Bayern Munich's Jeremie Frimpong also being looked at.

In FourFourTwo's view, this should be a welcome update for Liverpool fans. The club will obviously not give a running commentary on any negotiations with Alexander-Arnold, but if Madrid are looking elsewhere, it is a sign that they believe the defender is staying put at Anfield.