Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp responds to Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission
Alexander-Arnold didn't play a single minute in either of the Three Lions' final two matches before the World Cup
Liverpoo (opens in new tab)l boss Jurgen Klopp has spoken about Gareth Southgate's decision not to use Trent Alexander-Arnold in either of England (opens in new tab)'s games this international break.
Alexander-Arnold was an unused substitute for the Three Lions' 1-0 loss to Italy (opens in new tab) – a result which saw them relegated from League A of the Nations League – before being left out of the matchday squad altogether for Monday's 3-3 draw with Germany (opens in new tab).
That was England's last game before the World Cup – and doubts have been raised as to whether Alexander-Arnold will be on the plane to Qatar this winter.
Klopp took a rather diplomatic stance as he addressed the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Brighton (opens in new tab), but – unsurprisingly – he still disagrees with Southgate over Alexander-Arnold The German said (opens in new tab):
"If you ask for my honest opinion, it would created headlines; that's clear. Do you want that? It helps [other national teams], maybe, but it doesn't help England. I don't know why we do that. It's a normal situation: a manager picks a player or not.
"Obviously, I would decide differently, but I am not on charge of [England] and that's how it is. If you want to discuss it, I have a lot of things to say, but I am really not sure that it makes sense [to discuss it]."
📺 Jurgen Klopp on Trent Alexander-Arnold's omission from the England squad:"If you ask me for my honest opinion, it will create headlines." 🔴 pic.twitter.com/A32poIXMXJSeptember 30, 2022
Klopp's comments come after Southgate expressed his belief (opens in new tab) that Alexander-Arnold's "all-round game" is weaker than that of Kieran Trippier, one of his competitors for the England right-back spot.
And on this point, Klopp would appear to agree with Southgate. Alexander-Arnold has been criticised for some poor showings early this season, with former Chelsea (opens in new tab) and France centre-half Frank Lebeouf recently labelling his defending "Championship level" (opens in new tab).
"He's good defender," he continued. "He doesn't always defend [well]; that's true as well. That is what we're working on; he's a young player, 23."
