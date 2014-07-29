Liverpool land Origi and loan him back to Lille

The 19-year-old had long been linked with a switch to the Premier League runners-up, and he follows in the footsteps of Rickie Lambert, Emre Can, Adam Lallana, Lazar Markovic and Dejan Lovren in heading to Anfield since the end of last term.

Belgium international Origi will return to Lille on loan for the upcoming campaign before joining up with Brendan Rodgers' squad for the 2015-16 season.