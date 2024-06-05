Manchester United make €60m bid to pip Liverpool and Real Madrid to 'next William Saliba': report

Manchester United are reportedly looking to steal a march on the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid by preparing a €60million bid for one of Europe’s most promising young centre-backs.

Defence is expected to be a position that the Red Devils will address this summer, with Raphael Varane leaving the club this month upon the expiration of his contract.

The club are in talks over extending Jonny Evans’ second stay at Old Trafford, but it is clear that fresh blood is needed to revitalise a unit that shipped in 58 goals in the Premier League this season as the side limped to an eighth-placed finish.

Lille defender Leny Yoro is being tracked by several big clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report in Spanish outlet Marca claims that Manchester United have identified Lille’s 18-year-old centre-back Leny Yoro - dubbed the next William Saliba - as a building block for the future.

They add that the French under-21 international was at Wembley last weekend to watch the Champions League final, where he is believed to have met Manchester United officials.

The Red Devils will need to beat Real Madrid to his signature of they are to land the teenager, with the European champions having been in talks with Yoro’s representatives for some time, which is why Sir Jim Ratcliffe and company are said to have proposed a €60million fee that is ‘above the market’.

Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool have also both been linked with Yoro, who will enter the final year of his contract next month.

