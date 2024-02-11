Liverpool legend tells Reds who to sign as Mo Salah's replacement

By Tom Hancock
published

Salah has less than 18 months to run on his Liverpool deal and was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia last summer

Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah looks through the raindrops during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 1, 2024. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool icon John Barnes believes Wolves forward Pedro Neto could be the heir to Mo Salah at Anfield.

Salah is out of contract at the end of next season, and his Reds future remains uncertain – following intense interest from the Saudi Pro League last summer.

In any case, the Egyptian will be 32 come the start of the 2024/25 campaign, and it would be naive to think that Liverpool have not already got some sort of succession plan in place.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Ex England and Liverpool footballer John Barnes talks to the media during the Big Jubilee Lunch at Wembley Stadium on June 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Barrington Coombs - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Has John Barnes identified Liverpool's ideal Salah replacement? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is Neto the answer? Barnes is clearly a big fan of the 23-year-old Portugal international. He told MyBettingSites: "I've always liked Pedro Neto – always liked him. If you're looking for a profile of a winger that would suit Liverpool down to the ground, that winger is Pedro Neto.

"He would suit Liverpool more than any other club. He's direct; he's quick. He's a bit like Mo Salah, where he's direct and always plays well.

"He's had his injury issues which have held him back, but you can see that he can play for any of the top clubs."

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford FC at Molineux on February 10, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Pedro Neto has made 106 Premier League appearances for Wolves (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neto joined Wolves from Braga in 2019 and has gone on to make 129 appearances for the West Midlands club.

He's been one of the standout performers for Gary O'Neil's side this term, providing eight Premier League assists (only Kieran Trippier and Ollie Watkins have provided more) in addition to scoring two goals himself.

Transfermarkt currently values Neto at €42m (£35.8m), but Wolves are thought to want at least £60m for a player so integral to their cause.

