Liverpool set new attendance record – how Anfield compares to Reds' Premier League rivals

Liverpool have set a new attendance record at Anfield in their Premier League clash against Burnley.

The Reds welcomed an impressive crowd of 59,896 for Saturday's game following the opening of the new upper tier of the Anfield Road stand.

Previously, the attendance record at Anfield had stood at 58,757 in a match against Chelsea, way back in December 1949.

And since the partial opening of the new upper tier, the highest number was the 57,548 December's game against Arsenal.

Work on the new project had been due to be finished in time for the start of the 2023/24 season, but the opening had to be postponed after construction company Buckingham Group went into administration in September.

The job was later taken over by Rayner Rowen Construction and the upper tier was partially opened for the game against Manchester United in December.

With a maximum capacity of 61,276, Anfield has now overtaken Arsenal's Emirates Stadium to become the fourth-largest ground in the Premier League.

At just under 75,000, Old Trafford is top of the list. Next is the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a capacity of 62, 850. And West Ham's London Stadium, which has space for 62,5000 fans, is in third.

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (60,704) is followed by Manchester City's Etihad (53,400) and Newcastle United's St. James' Park (52,257).

Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez scored the goals for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's side beat Burnley 3-1 in front of their record crowd on Saturday and the Reds returned to the top of the Premier League, two points ahead of Manchester City with one more match played.

