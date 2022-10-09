Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Reds 'not in title race' after Arsenal loss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has conceded that the Reds are 'not in the race' for the Premier League title after defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Klopp's side were beaten 3-2 by the Premier League leaders in north London and have just 10 points from their opening eight fixtures.

That leaves Liverpool 14 behind Arsenal already – albeit with a game in hand – and with plenty of catching up to do following their worst start in 10 years.

"We're not in the race," the German said after the game. "Imagine I would sit here and think 'we are nearly there, wait.' Look, we saw a lot of things.

"So, we have problems at the moment but we caused the team in form, the leader of the table, massive problems today. Even in a really bad situation for us, with early changes and stuff like this, we caused them real problems. That's the truth as well. We have to continue."

And he added: "We're in a tough moment and we want to get through this together and that's what we are working on."

To make matters worse, there was bad news on the injury front for Liverpool as well, with problems for Luis Diaz (who was forced to come off) and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"Diaz we had to change before obviously. Something with the knee not good, really not good, he will have a scan and we will know more, I do not know about the extent," Klopp said.

"But on top of that Trent, really bad as well with the ankle, twisted ankle. Not good."