Liverpool offer fresh contract terms to star as talks continue: report

Liverpool are said to have offered fresh contract terms to one of Arne Slot's stars.

The Reds must act quickly knowing Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all set to leave the club as things stand in June. But with Slot chasing down success in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions, talk of said disruption has threatened to derail the season.

But according to new information, one player has now been handed the opportunity to remain on Merseyside beyond the current campaign, as Liverpool look to resolve the matter before the new-year period.

Liverpool offer new contract extension to captain Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been offered a new contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Virgil van Dijk has been offered a new deal which would see him remain at Anfield beyond the current 2024/25 season.

It is yet to be established just how long the 33-year-old has been offered and or whether his salary will increase. The first proposal made previously is said to have fallen short of both the player's and his representatives' expectations.

Virgil van Dijk has once again been a stalwart for Liverpool this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Conversations are also said to be ongoing between Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold, who at 26 and his status as an academy graduate, present differences to the other cases involving Van Dijk and Salah.

Trent has attracted interest from Real Madrid in recent months with it well-established his desire to test himself and become one of the best right-backs to have ever played the game.

Van Dijk has himself commented on reports linking him with a move away from Liverpool but insisted he was willing to keep tight-lipped on the matter until a resolution could be found.

"But listen, there is, at the moment, nothing I can say," said Van Dijk after victory over Real Madrid recently. "The only thing I can say is that I'm fully focused on Man City from now on."

In FourFourTwo's view, we believe Van Dijk will remain at Liverpool this summer but the cases involving Salah and Alexander-Arnold do seem to be a little bit more difficult.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this evening, as they take on Newcastle United at St James' Park live on Amazon Prime Sport.