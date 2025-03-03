Liverpool offered 'astonomical' £99m transfer fee for 24-year-old: report

Liverpool are set to receive an 'astronomical' offer for one of their star players in the summer transfer window, giving Arne Slot and the club's hierarchy another headache to contend with.

With the contract situations of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk still unresolved, Liverpool are having to prepare for life without the key trio for 2025/26.

That could present a large financial outlay for the Reds in replacing those aforementioned stars before other deals are even discussed. Indeed, Arne Slot has only made one permanent signing as Liverpool manager since arriving at the club, and will want to add even more quality in the transfer window to build upon a (likely) successful season.

Liverpool have a £99m decision to make

Salah, Trent and Van Dijk could all leave in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool will have to consider the Premier League's PSRs when the summer transfer window comes around if Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk all leave, meaning some more departures for big money could be necessary for them to rebuild.

Fortunately, they've already got one player who is the subject of a big-money transfer; unfortunately, Slot might not want to let them go just yet.

Szoboszlai has excelled under Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are preparing a £99m offer for Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, with the 'astronomical' fee indicative of the Hungarian's performances this season.

Szoboszlai is seen by the Saudi Pro League side as a replacement, in terms of status, to Neymar, who departed the club in January to return to Santos in Brazil. Al-Hilal are keen on adding more top-class talent to their squad in the summer transfer window, with Szoboszlai perfectly fitting the bill.

Having started 29 games in all competitions so far this term, Szoboszlai has proven himself as one of Slot's most-important players, with his driving runs from midfield key to their attacking output and indirectly helping to get the best out of Mohamed Salah.

The report adds that Liverpool might find it difficult to turn such an offer down from Saudi Arabia, too, with the quoted figure more than £40m more than what they paid for him in the summer of 2023.

Al-Hilal want to replace Neymar with Szoboszlai (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it would be great profit if Liverpool do receive such an offer, and they certainly wouldn't be begrudged for accepting. That cash would also help Slot bring in more players suited to his style of play, though having to replace yet another player in the summer does present a slight issue for the Reds.

Szoboszlai still has three years remaining on his contract, with Transfermarkt valuing him at £62m.