Liverpool report: Barcelona want to splash Spotify cash on showcase Mohamed Salah signing

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the top name on a six-man list of Barcelona transfer targets, say reports, as the Spanish club look to take advantage of the Egyptian’s uncertain future.

Salah’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season and new terms are yet to be agreed despite lengthy negotiations.

“I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it’s not everything about the money at all. So I don’t know, I can’t tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want,” Salah said in the latest issue of FourFourTwo.

According to the Mirror, Barcelona are hoping to tempt the 29-year-old to leave Anfield at the end of the season for Camp Nou.

The Spanish giants’ financial issues have eased since they agreed a £236 million naming rights deal with Spotify, which will see their iconic stadium renamed the Spotify Camp Nou from next season.

That injection of cash will allow Barca to pursue big-name players this summer, and they are considering a bid that could attract Salah and tempt Liverpool to cash in and avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer a year later.

Salah has spearheaded Liverpool’s bid for a remarkable quadruple this season, scoring 30 goals in all competitions as they look to clinch the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup titles.

For all the transfer talk, the winger left his love for the club in no doubt in his recent interview with FFT.

“This club means a lot to me – I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and everybody saw that,” he said.

“I’ve had a lot of unbelievable moments here, winning trophies, individual goals, individual trophies. It’s like a family here.”

