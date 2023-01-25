Liverpool report: Dutch wonderkid's agent spotted in Liverpool ahead of potential move

Liverpool may well be in talks with an unlikely midfield star over a January move to Anfield.

The Reds have struggled this season and find themselves in ninth, in part thanks to a dysfunctional midfield. Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Arthur Melo, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho are all options – though many have either been injured or out of form this term.

The rumour mill is touted big-money bids for the likes of Moises Caicedo and Mason Mount – though one cheaper option may have emerged in recent days.

Liverpool are struggling this season – and the midfield is causing issue (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Liverpool Echo (opens in new tab), Ryan Gravenberch's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, was present for the goalless draw against Chelsea at Anfield at the weekend. The Dutch star moved to Bayern Munich in the summer but has not featured regularly – though there have been few rumours linking him with a move.

A more likely link may be that another of Pimenta's clients, Denzel Dumfries, is rumoured to be on Chelsea's radar – though a Gravenberch loan to Merseyside would make sense for all parties.

Gravenberch is just 20 years old but has plenty of experience in midfield threes from his time at Ajax. He is arguably an upgrade on a number of Liverpool's midfield options, offering the kind of physicality and technical security that Klopp values in his midfield.

With assistant manager, Pep Ljinders' influence apparently growing with the acquisition of fellow Dutchman Cody Gakpo, Gravenberch would increase the Netherlands contingent at Melwood at least until the summer.

Could Ryan Gravenberch move to Liverpool? (Image credit: S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images)

Other potential options judging by Pimenta's client list would include Xavi Simons, Dumfries or Donyell Malen.

Gravenberch is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

