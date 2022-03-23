Liverpool report: Mohamed Salah offered big money contract by European rivals

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the subject of interest from Italian giants, Juventus.

The Turin-based outfit are putting together a significant financial package according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, in a bid to bring the Egyptian King back to Serie A, five years after he departed Fiorentina for Liverpool. Having already signed Dusan Vlahovic in 2022, the club are confident of re-shaping the side and returning to the top of European football.

Salah would be quite the coup, too. The forward is leading the goalscoring charts in the Premier League this season, having been the standout player in Liverpool's bid to win the Quadruple. With the Reds failing to have tied him down to a long-term deal, some fans are sweating on his future.

Mohamed Salah is the top scorer in the Premier League. (Image credit: Getty)

The introduction of Luis Diaz may complicate things further, too. Salah has apparently asked for the Merseysiders to remain competitive, with the Colombian's arrival proof of that: but with the no.23 performing well, Jurgen Klopp might be tempted to cash in on Salah while there is a good offer for him.

The Reds have not been shy to offload players when they have felt that it's suited them before, either. Philippe Coutinho was sold to Barcelona for a nine-figure sum, while Gini Wijnaldum was allowed to depart for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Luis Diaz has shone at Liverpool so far. (Image credit: Getty)

At 29, the Reds may be reluctant to pay the talismanic Salah too much money but fans would surely revolt, were he to be sold for less than his value. While there are not many other known suiters for his signature, the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and even Premier League clubs could well enter the race to sign him.

Salah is valued to be worth around £90m by Transfermarkt.

