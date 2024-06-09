Liverpool report: Negotiations begin to sell defender

By
published

Liverpool have reportedly started negotiations to sell a defender this summer

General view of Anfield from the corner flag ahead of Liverpool versus Wolves in the Premier League in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly in negotiations to sell one of their defenders in what is expected to be a big summer of transfer activity at Anfield as Arne Slot comes in to replace outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp has left Liverpool after nine seasons in charge and the popular German will be replaced by Slot, who has departed Dutch club Feyenoord to take over at Anfield.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.