Liverpool report: Negotiations begin to sell defender

Liverpool are reportedly in negotiations to sell one of their defenders in what is expected to be a big summer of transfer activity at Anfield as Arne Slot comes in to replace outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp has left Liverpool after nine seasons in charge and the popular German will be replaced by Slot, who has departed Dutch club Feyenoord to take over at Anfield.

With a new manager coming in and something of a rebuilding project taking place at Liverpool, the Reds are expected to make a number of new signings this summer.

Sepp van den Berg looks on ahead of a pre-season friendly for Liverpool against RB Salzburg in July 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And amid a flurry of transfer activity, quite a few players are also likely to leave the Merseyside club this summer.

One of those could be defender Sepp van den Berg, who joined Liverpool from PEC Zwolle in 2019 but has only made a handful of cup appearances for the Reds.

A former Dutch Under-21 defender, Van den Berg has had loan spells with Preston North End, Schalke and Mainz since 2020 and the centre-back now seems likely to leave Liverpool for good this summer.

According to Sky Sport in Germany, negotiations between Liverpool and Mainz are already underway over a permanent deal for the 22-year-old defender.

The report claims that Van den Berg is keen to stay at Mainz, where he made 35 appearances in 2023/24 and scored three goals.

Mainz bosses are also understood to be optimistic that an agreement can be reached with Liverpool soon.

