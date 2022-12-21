Liverpool report: Real Madrid confident Jude Bellingham will snub Premier League for Spain
Jude Bellingham is a wanted man and Real Madrid are confident they can convince him to reject Premier League interest
Real Madrid are confident of beating four Premier League clubs to the signature of England star Jude Bellingham, say reports.
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder enjoyed an impressive World Cup with the Three Lions and has attracted interest from a collection of Europe’s elite sides.
Among them are Premier League quartet Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.
However, The Sun reports that Real Madrid believe they will close a deal worth more than £100 million to take the 19-year-old to the Spanish capital.
Liverpool are desperate to sign the youngster and City are prepared to increase their bid to bring him in, but the Merengues think that the chance to become a Real icon will prove too tempting for Bellingham to resist.
The former Birmingham City prodigy joined Dortmund in 2020 and has excelled in Germany, scoring 19 goals in 112 games for his club.
Bellingham has a contract until 2025 with the Bundesliga side, but they could find it hard to resist offers under such intense interest.
The central midfielder is valued at £87.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), although that valuation may rise in the wake of an impressive campaign in Qatar.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group – though Jurgen Klopp's agent has denied that the manager could also be leaving Merseyside.
The club's big transfer target is apparently Jude Bellingham – but Real Madrid are after the young England star, too. There are other targets in midfield, too: Yunus Musah of Valencia is on the radar, while Sofyan Amrabat is being looked at. Liverpool could well enquire about Declan Rice, while Mohammed Kudus is in the frame for a move, too.
Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez is a target for Real Madrid.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.