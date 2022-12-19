Liverpool report: Reds face Merseyside derby with Everton for teenage sensation
Liverpool and Everton are ready to challenge Leeds United for Birmingham City teenager George Hall
Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton could reportedly lock horns in a transfer battle for Birmingham City teenager George Hall.
The 18-year-old has broken into the Blues’ first team this season and become a regular under boss John Eustace in the Championship.
Hall has made 18 appearances in central midfield for Birmingham in 2022/23, contributing one goal and one assist so far.
According to the Mail Online (opens in new tab), the youngster’s potential has caught the eye of Premier League giants Liverpool and Everton.
Both sides are monitoring his progress, while Leeds United are also said to have taken an interest in the England Under-18 international.
The Yorkshire club have long held an interest but were put off a bid last summer due to Birmingham’s demands.
Liverpool have also been linked with former Blues prodigy Jude Bellingham, while Sofyan Amrabat is another reported target. (opens in new tab)
Jurgen Klopp’s side return to competitive action against Manchester City in the League Cup on Thursday, before resuming their Premier League campaign against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.
The Reds are sixth in the standings, 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group – though Jurgen Klopp's agent has denied that the manager could also be leaving Merseyside.
The club's big transfer target is apparently Jude Bellingham – but Real Madrid are after the young England star, too. There are other targets in midfield, too: Yunus Musah of Valencia is on the radar, while Sofyan Amrabat is being looked at. Liverpool could well enquire about Declan Rice, while Mohammed Kudus is in the frame for a move, too.
Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez is a target for Real Madrid.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
