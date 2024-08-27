Liverpool risk losing world-class star as new signing signals club's statement of intent: report

Liverpool have made a huge statement of intent with their latest signing - and it could be bad news for a Kop favourite.

Plenty of speculation is swirling around Liverpool regarding the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who all have contracts expiring in the summer of 2025.

Despite that, there's another world-class player in the first team whose position at the club could also be at risk.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have agreed a £35m deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is currently undergoing a medical ahead of his move to Anfield.

But while the 23-year-old will remain in Spain for the 2024/25 season on loan ahead of linking up with Liverpool next summer on a permanent basis, his signing could signal the intentions of Arne Slot and the Reds hierarchy surrounding the future of Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been arguably the Premier League's best stopper since arriving at Liverpool in 2018, with the 31-year-old putting in exceptional performances on a regular basis. Still only 31, with three years remaining on his current contract and his powers far from waning, Alisson seemed set to continue in goal for Liverpool for the foreseeable future.

Alisson could leave when Mamardashvili arrives (Image credit: Alamy)

That could be all set to change with the signing of 23-year-old Mamardashvili, though, who will arrive at Anfield gunning for the No.1 spot. An exceptional 'keeper, Mamardashvili proved his worth at Euro 2024 with Georgia - in the group stages he made 20 saves, seven more than any other goalkeeper at the tournament. In doing so, Georgia progressed to the last 16.

Alisson, meanwhile, did receive a lucrative approach from Saudi Arabia over the summer, admitting that he was "a little bit attracted" by the "interest" shown in him. Liverpool, therefore, could simply be future-proofing themselves in the event that Alisson does decide to depart, who refused to rule out a move to the Middle East in the future.

Giorgi Mamardashvili (Image credit: Getty Images)

He also welcomes the competition for places: "I think the club needs to prepare for the future," Alisson said. "We are not going to last forever here, I am getting old! No, for a goalkeeper I am still young, I have a lot of energy and I still have much to give for this club and I want to give to the club as much as I can."

In FourFourTwo's view, it's normal that a club starts to prepare for the future, and when a goalkeeper like Mamardashvili becomes available then you simply have to act. That could be at the detriment of losing Alisson, however, who could still have plenty of years at the top level left when considering the age some goalkeepers are able to continue performing at.

