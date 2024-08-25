Liverpool: Control replaces chaos as Arne Slot’s Anfield reign gets underway

Two games, two 2-0 wins. Liverpool are off to a very businesslike start to the season; the Reds are quickly becoming the image of their new boss, Arne Slot.

The Dutch head coach at Anfield is all business; straight-talking, ruthless when he needs to be, but calm and composed throughout - just like he wants his side to be and just what they are quickly starting to become on the pitch.

Slot’s side were certainly composed as they recorded a comfortable win over Brentford at Anfield, mirroring their opening day win over Ipswich in many ways; improving after half time, creating excellent chances as the game progressed, and ultimately easing to victory.

Liverpool fans have taken to their new manager almost immediately (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was, though, perhaps ironic that the opening goal arrived from a super-fast counter-attack from a Brentford corner. Clearly, Slot’s style still allows for such lightning breaks given the quality Liverpool possess. “It’s nice to inherit a team and individuals that are so special, and that’s what you saw in the first goal as well,” said the boss post-match.

But there were signs throughout of the increased control Liverpool now have under the 45-year-old. There was an instance in the first half where Andy Robertson began progressing down the touchline with the ball but Slot signalled for him to calm down and the ball instead was recycled back around to Virgil van Dijk.

“The style of play, with trying to build out from the back, that is our style,” said Slot in pre-season. With 92 percent of their passes completed against Brentford - the most recorded by a Liverpool side since Opta began recording in 2003 - that controlled style of building from the back is already very evident.

We had heard plenty about Slot’s philosophy and his admiration for Pep Guardiola’s style of play but Anfield regulars got their first taste, with some free-flowing moves, especially in the second half receiving rapturous applause from the stands.

One such move, which began with a trademark, raking pass from Van Dijk out to Mo Salah almost ended with a goal of the season contender after some beautiful exchanges on the edge of the box. “It's very elegant, Dutch style,” remarked Harvey Elliott in pre-season and that’s certainly what was on display.

Control replaces chaos at Liverpool

Luis Diaz inspired the Reds with a goal and an assist against Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every pass appears to be purposeful and composed - that word again, controlled. Slot has banned fancy flicks in training rondos; train how you want to play. Players are getting new messages on the training pitches and Slot and his new coaching staff are stricter than what they have replaced.

Liverpool as a team are more connected, with fewer risky passes and fewer gaps between players, especially in the back four.

It’s perhaps ironic because this type of routine win is exactly what Liverpool needed at times under Jurgen Klopp, especially last season. Liverpool went behind in almost 40 per cent of their games last season; a mentally and physically exhausting demand on the players.

It's two wins from two for Arne Slot so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot outlined his desire “not concede constant counter-attacks” in pre-season and his side have recorded the lowest ‘expected goals’ against them in the opening two games, while creating the highest ‘expected goals’ in attack, too.

Of course, it’s very early days and Liverpool and Slot will face much sterner tests, but for now the control that has replaced the chaos certainly appears to be a recipe that should give plenty of optimism for the season ahead.

It might not be as exciting, it might be the rollercoaster of emotions, but perhaps that's exactly what's required.

