Liverpool: Control replaces chaos as Arne Slot’s Anfield reign gets underway

By
published

Liverpool are distinctly different under Arne Slot - and it's refreshing to see, says This Is Anfield's Matt Ladson

Liverpool 2-0 Brentford
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two games, two 2-0 wins. Liverpool are off to a very businesslike start to the season; the Reds are quickly becoming the image of their new boss, Arne Slot.

The Dutch head coach at Anfield is all business; straight-talking, ruthless when he needs to be, but calm and composed throughout - just like he wants his side to be and just what they are quickly starting to become on the pitch.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matt Ladson

Matt Ladson is the co-founder and editor of This Is Anfield, the independent Liverpool news and comment website, and covers all areas of the Reds for FourFourTwo – including transfer analysis, interviews, title wins and European trophies. As well as writing about Liverpool for FourFourTwo he also contributes to other titles including Yahoo and Bleacher Report. He is a lifelong fan of the Reds.