Liverpool rule out move for Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement, at Arne Slot's request: report

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has seen his future become a hot topic over the last few months with the 26-year-old’s contract running out at the end of the season. The Reds are yet to agree a new contract with the right-back and Real Madrid are rumoured to be particularly interested in signing the Englishman.

It would be a huge blow for Liverpool to lose their local talisman and vice-captain but a replacement may have to be lined up if he were to leave, despite Conor Bradley’s performances proving he has the potential to take over from Alexander-Arnold.

Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg has said that one potential replacement for Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out by Arne Slot.

Liverpool not interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool target Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Image credit: Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Plettenberg said via X: “Liverpool are impressed by Jeremie Frimpong’s development and performances at Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

“However, the 24-year-old right wing-back is currently not a concrete transfer target for the summer, primarily because Arne Slot prefers a traditional right-back in a back four, and Frimpong’s role does not currently fit into LFC’s system.”

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frimpong, who ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now, has excelled since joining Bayer Leverkusen from Celtic in 2021.

The Dutch wing-back started his youth career at Manchester City but rose to prominence after scoring 14 times in 47 games during Leverkusen’s historic invincible league title win last season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Under ex-Liverpool player Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen play a 3-4-3 system that gives wing-backs Frimpong and Alex Grimaldo an attacking license.

However, under Arne Slot, Liverpool play with a back four, and whilst Trent Alexander-Arnold’s influence in the Liverpool side is clear, his creative numbers have declined since Slot joined.

As Plettenberg suggests Frimpong would therefore be less suited to Liverpool’s system, but the fullback has also been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City.

Ruben Amorim has introduced a back-three to Manchester United this season suggesting Old Trafford would be an appropriate destination for Frimpong, whilst a return to Manchester City could also be on the cards given the recent decline in Kyle Walker’s form.