Liverpool seal Jovanovic deal

The 29-year-old winger, who scored the winner in a shock 1-0 win over Germany at the World Cup finals, had also been linked with a move to Inter Milan but is itching to work alongside new manager Roy Hodgson.

"I cannot wait to start working with the manager and I'm looking forward to joining up with my new team-mates. It is an honour for me to sign for one of the biggest clubs in football," he told the club's website.

Jovanovic was at Liege for four years where he won the Belgian footballer of the year award in 2008 and was the league's top scorer last year.

